Glass Lewis backs two Voce nominees for Argo board

Voce Capital Management, which owns ~5.6% of Argo Group International (ARGO -0.1% ), says proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis recommends that shareholders vote for its nominees of Charles H. Dangelo and Nicholas C. Walsh to the Argo board.

Says Glass Lewis also recommends that shareholder remove and replace Chairman Gary V. Woods from the board.

Glass Lewis cites "several inferior corporate governance practices" at Argo, including a staggered board and no plurality carveout voting standard for contested elections.

Argo said, "We believe that Glass Lewis has failed to acknowledge the important contributions that Gary Woods and Sedgwick Browne continue to make as strong and engaged directors."

