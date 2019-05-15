FAA leaders testify at 737 MAX hearing
May 15, 2019 10:15 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor38 Comments
- FAA officials are appearing before a U.S. House aviation panel, which has just begun. Watch the livestream here.
- Acting FAA head Daniel Elwell is scheduled to testify as Congress steps up its investigation into the troubled Boeing (BA -0.6%) 737 Max airliner and how it passed regulatory safety checks.
- "The committee's investigation is just getting started, and it will take some time to get answers, but one thing is clear right now: The FAA has a credibility problem," House Aviation subcommittee Chairman Rick Larsen said in a prepared statement.
- Update at 10:40 a.m. ET: "The FAA welcomes scrutiny that helps make us better," Elwell says in his prepared testimony. "As you all know the FAA grounded the MAX fleet on March 13 based on crash findings and satellite data of similarities between the Lion Air and Ethiopia Air crashes."
- After the grounding, several reviews were intiated, including an audit of the 737 MAX certification (ongoing), forming a committee to study new aircraft approvals (including the 737 MAX), as well as a review of the 737 MAX's automated flight control system.
- When will the 737 MAX return to service? Boeing has been working on a service bulletin that would update software and further develop flight training. The FAA has also created a panel from actual pilots of the three major U.S. carriers, as well as a multi technical advisory board that includes experts from the Air Force, NASA and the FAA. "The 737 MAX will only return to service when the FAA determines that technical specifics and its reviews mean it's safe to due so."