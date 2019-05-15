CenturyLink launches cash offer for $525M in debt

CenturyLink (CTL -1.4% ) has launched cash tender offers for up to $525M in debt securities.

The offer comprises six series, including 7.75% notes due 2031 and 6.875% notes due 2028 from its Qwest Capital Funding unit; 7.6% notes due 2039, 7.65% notes due 2042, and 6.15% notes due 2019 from CenturyLink; and 9% notes due 2019 from its Centel unit.

The top acceptance priorities are for the Qwest notes; all series have an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal.