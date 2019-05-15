Sanderson Farms sees opportunity amid protein hole in China

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) CEO Joel Sanderson says the spread of the African Swine Fever in China has created a "huge" protein hole that the company could be in a position to fill if a resolution to the trade battle and import ban arrives.

Sanderson says the company could increase exports to Europe and South America as producers on those two continents send pork and poultry to China.

The exec made the comments during a presentation at the BMO Farm to Market Conference (webcast).

Shares of SAFM are up 53% YTD.