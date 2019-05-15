Nordic American Tankers +11% on Q1 earnings beat

Nordic American Tankers rises (NAT +10.9% ) says that Q1 results are the best result for NAT since Q2 2016.

Q1 TCE for vessels came in at an average of $26,025 per day per ship up ~30% from $20,100 in Q4 2018.

Reports net profit of $5.6M, a turnaround from loss of $19.7M last year

Net operating earnings improved by $12.9M from Q4 to $18.3M.

Adjusted net operating earnings was $34.3M, up from $4.4M

Repaid debt of $17.7M, and net debt stands at $341M; refinanced credit facility with $306M secured loan and registered $40M ATM.

The company expects to see volatility in the tanker market during 2019 due to refinery adjustments for new fuel regulations coming into effect from 2020; however, these adjustments will be positive for tanker demand and NAT expects 2019 to be a better year than 2018.

Fleet consists of 23 tankers with an aggregate cargo capacity of 23M barrels of crude oil

