2-year Treasury yield falls on disappointing China, U.S. data

The rally in Treasuries pushes the yield of the 2-year to as low as 2.139% Wednesday morning, its lowest level since February 2018.

Investors turn to the safer haven of Treasuries amid an unexpected decline in April U.S. core retail sales and a weaker-than-expected retail sales and industrial output in China.

10-year yield fell as low as 2.363%, near its 2019 low.

Yields have risen a little from the morning's lows, with the 2-year yield down 3 basis points at 2.168 and the 10-year down 3 bps to 2.385%.

