Super League Gaming -3.7% post Q1 results

Super League Gaming (SLGG -3.7% ) reported Q1 revenue growth 92.3% Y/Y to $0.25M, the increase was primarily driven by the emergence of our platform-as-a-service revenue stream.

Completion of IPO on February 27, 2019 with net proceeds of $22.5M.

At March 31, 2019, the Company’s cash position totaled $21.5M, the increase was due to the net capital raised in the IPO.

All principal and interest related to the Company’s convertible notes outstanding, totaling $13.8M, was automatically converted to equity upon the IPO close.

There is no debt outstanding as of March 31, 2019.

Also, appointed veteran media and gaming executive Mark Jung to the Super League board of directors.

