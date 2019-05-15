More on UQM Technologies Q1 results

May 15, 2019
  • UQM Technologies (UQM +0.3%) reported Q1 revenues of $3.68M, an increase of 128.6% Y/Y.
  • Q1 Net loss widened to $2.47M, compared to $1.89M a year ago.
  • SG&A expenses were $2.69M (+77.1% Y/Y); and R&D expenses were $502.18K (-26% Y/Y).
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $1.39M, compared to $870.8k a year ago.
  • Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $2.91M as of March 31, 2019.
  • The acquisition by Danfoss A/S was approved by 69.65% of outstanding shares – such that 92.38% of total shares voted were in favor of the merger.
  • The transaction – at $1.71 per share, or ~$100M total valuation – is anticipated to close during 2Q19.
  • Previously: UQM Technologies misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 14)
