More on UQM Technologies Q1 results
May 15, 2019 10:35 AM ETUQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM)UQMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- UQM Technologies (UQM +0.3%) reported Q1 revenues of $3.68M, an increase of 128.6% Y/Y.
- Q1 Net loss widened to $2.47M, compared to $1.89M a year ago.
- SG&A expenses were $2.69M (+77.1% Y/Y); and R&D expenses were $502.18K (-26% Y/Y).
- Net cash used in operating activities was $1.39M, compared to $870.8k a year ago.
- Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $2.91M as of March 31, 2019.
- The acquisition by Danfoss A/S was approved by 69.65% of outstanding shares – such that 92.38% of total shares voted were in favor of the merger.
- The transaction – at $1.71 per share, or ~$100M total valuation – is anticipated to close during 2Q19.
- Previously: UQM Technologies misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 14)