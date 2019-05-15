Lithium Americas CEO Hodgson retires; Evans will take charge

Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC -1.7% ) says CEO Tom Hodgson has retired and will be replaced by current President and COO Jon Evans, effective immediately.

Evans joined LAC as President and COO last September after logging more than 20 years of executive operations, including serving as VP and GM of the Lithium Division at FMC Corp. (now Livent) and in management positions with General Electric.

Hodgson was Executive Chairman of LAC from pre-IPO to the merger with Western Lithium following a career in banking, finance and money management.