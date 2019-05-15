Cellectar up 31% on more positive CLR 131 data

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB +30.7% ) is up on a robust 32x surge in volume in reaction to preliminary data from Cohort 6 in its Phase 1 study of CLR 131 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Results showed a 50% partial response rate, a 50% minimal response rate and a 100% disease control rate (responders + stable cancer).

The company has initiated a seventh cohort at a higher dose. Interim data should be available in Q4.

CLR 131 is a phospholipid ether-drug conjugate (PDC) that selectively delivers radiation to malignant cancer cells.