Sempra's Cameron LNG export facility begins production

Sempra Energy (SRE +0.6% ) says it started producing liquefied natural gas for export at the $10B Cameron LNG project in Louisiana.

The anticipated startup of the first train at the facility marks the fourth such U.S. project to begin operations since 2016.

Phase 1 of the project includes the first three liquefaction trains with 12M mt/year of capacity, or ~1.7B cf/day.

Cameron LNG is a joint venture of affiliates of majority owner SRE, France's Total (NYSE:TOT), Japan's Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) and a company jointly owned by Japan's Mitsubishi and NYK.