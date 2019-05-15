Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness

OTR Global says Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is seeing "less momentum" in its Q1 and downgrades the stock from Positive to Mixed.

The firm sees limited upside and notes that customers appear "more cautious than usual."

JMP Securities says its checks show that the "overall business momentum was solid" in the quarter, but parts of the strategic accounts team "may have been quite underwhelming."

Salesforce reports earnings on June 4. Consensus estimates expect $3.68B in revenue and $0.61 EPS.