More on Awilco Q1 results
May 15, 2019 11:05 AM ETAwilco Drilling PLC (AWLCF)AWLCFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) swings into Q1 losses as the company continues to look for work for one of its two rigs
- Posted a $2.3M net loss, as compared to profit of $19.1MM last year
- WilPhoenix rig continued work with Shell at its Kingfisher location, however the WilHunter rig remained cold stacked in Invergordon.
- Contract revenue declines from ~$34M in Q1 2018, to ~$9M
- The company said there has been a “brisk” level of enquiries and tenders in the UK sector for 2020 and expects to see a boost in activity as a result.
- In March, Awilco announced a £325M order for a new build rig; the unit is being constructed in Singapore, with delivery expected in 2022.
- Previously: Awilco Drilling EPS in-line, misses on revenue (May 15)