More on Awilco Q1 results

May 15, 2019 11:05 AM ETAwilco Drilling PLC (AWLCF)AWLCFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) swings into Q1 losses as the company continues to look for work for one of its two rigs
  • Posted a $2.3M net loss, as compared to profit of $19.1MM last year
  • WilPhoenix rig continued work with Shell at its Kingfisher location, however the WilHunter rig remained cold stacked in Invergordon.
  • Contract revenue declines from ~$34M in Q1 2018, to ~$9M
  • The company said there has been a “brisk” level of enquiries and tenders in the UK sector for 2020 and expects to see a boost in activity as a result.
  • In March, Awilco announced a £325M order for a new build rig; the unit is being constructed in Singapore, with delivery expected in 2022.
