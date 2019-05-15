Scripps plans next-gen TV standard at Detroit station

E.W. Scripps' (SSP -3% ) WMYD station in Detroit will be among the first television stations to move to a next-generation broadcasting standard.

The station will implement ATSC 3.0, an Internet Protocol-based platform made to easily deliver data to millions of receivers while mitigating online traffic jams.

At April's NAB Show, a coalition of station groups announced plans to deploy the standard in the 40 largest U.S. TV markets by the end of 2020, following testing/rollouts in Phoenix, Dallas, Baltimore, East Lansing, Raleigh, and Santa Barbara.