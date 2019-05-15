Ford to build new Lincolns in China

Ford (F +1.2% ) is moving right along with its plans in China, despite the trade barbs between Beijing and D.C.

The automaker aims to produce new Lincoln models in China to save on costs and avoid local tariffs.

"It’s a huge, huge opportunity for Lincoln because we see China as Ground Zero for Lincoln given the size of the market and how well the brand has been received," notes Ford CFO Bob Shanks. The exec spoke earlier today at the Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference 2019 in New York City.

While Ford brand sales have slumped in China, demand for Lincoln vehicles has held up.