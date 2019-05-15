Energy 

GE not 'telling the whole story' on power weakness, says J.P. Morgan's Tusa

|About: General Electric Company (GE)|By:, SA News Editor

General Electric (GE -0.3%) tips lower after noted bear Stephen Tusa at J.P. Morgan states the obvious that the company's power business is still struggling but says GE is sugar-coating this in communications with investors.

"We believe a full accounting of the situation with a closer look at the data, even a rudimentary review, supports our view that GE is indeed losing market share in a stable" heavy-duty gas turbine market, Tusa writes, and "we see nothing here to change our negative view on Power, more so evidence of a company that appears to manage to headlines rather than on-the-ground fundamentals."

Tusa says GE's 4.5 GWs in Q1 gas turbine orders was aggressively promoted by management but a closer look shows externally sold utility grade HDGT orders of ~1 GW were well below both Siemens and MHI (~2.5 GWs each) and far from a signal of a change in trend.

"Beyond this cut of the data, however, the dynamics here raise concern around communications from a company that continues to get material benefit of the doubt around credibility, though appears to us to be stopping short of telling the whole story," according to Tusa.

