Polar Power +3% post Q1 revenue beat

Polar Power (POLA +3.7% ) reports Q1 sales growth of 59% Y/Y to $7.75M, driven by sales of DC power systems to Tier-1 telecommunications customers in the U.S.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 42 bps to 30.9%; and operating margin recovered by 773 bps to 1%.

Q1 Operating expenses were $2.31M (+27.8% Y/Y), with selling & marketing $630k (+3.2% Y/Y); R&D $562.3k (+21.5% Y/Y); and G&A $1.12M (+52.3% Y/Y).

Backlog was $14.16M at March 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.98M, compared to $2.41M a year ago.

“As our revenues increase, we expect to increase our engineering staff to speed up new product development and provide a higher level of pre-sales support. We also expect to pursue R&D contracts with the military. We believe diversification of sales into different markets will provide us with long term stable growth and improved gross margins”, said Arthur Sams, CEO.

