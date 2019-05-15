X4 Pharma teams up with blood cancer charity to advance mavorixafor

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR +0.5% ) will collaborate with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to curing blood cancers, to accelerate the development of lead candidate mavorixafor (X4P-001) for the treatment of a B-cell malignancy called Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that occurs in about 1,400 Americans each year.

The company will conduct a Phase 1/2 study assessing mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of a protein called chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) that plays a key role in cancer cell survival and growth, combined with AbbVie's (and J&J's) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in WM patients. LLS will provide guidance and advice during the trial.