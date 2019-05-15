Spending outlook for 8x8 worries analysts; shares -3.5%

Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is 3.5% lower during regular-session action after reporting wider losses in its fiscal Q4 earnings report, while an outlook for higher spending has brought concerns from analysts including a Dougherty downgrade.

The firm cut its rating to Neutral, considering the stock fairly valued and pulling its price target of $22 (the stock's at $22.90 today).

Elsewhere, Needham is "frustrated" with calls for higher costs without any bump to the company's revenue expectations. Q4 revenue is "just shy of consensus" amid an outlook for "sharply higher spending," analyst Richard Valera says; he's rated Buy, though, with a price target of $25.

Meanwhile, the company today has announced an expansion for contact center customers with the launch of 8x8 Service Management for Contact Center.

