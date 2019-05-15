Adaptimmune teams up with Alpine to develop next-gen cell therapies

Adaptimmune (ADAP +3.7%) will collaborate with Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN +4.4%) to develop next-generation SPEAR T-cell products based on the latter's secreted and transmembrane immunomodulatory protein (SIP and TIP) technology.
A clinical trial evaluating the first candidate, ADP-A2M4CD8, should launch in H2.
Under the terms of the partnership, ADAP will pay ALPN an undisclosed upfront amount, research funding, up to $288M in milestones and low single-digit royalties on net sales. ADAP has the option to acquire a global license for each program.
