Adaptimmune teams up with Alpine to develop next-gen cell therapies

Adaptimmune (ADAP +3.7% ) will collaborate with Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN +4.4% ) to develop next-generation SPEAR T-cell products based on the latter's secreted and transmembrane immunomodulatory protein (SIP and TIP) technology.

A clinical trial evaluating the first candidate, ADP-A2M4CD8, should launch in H2.

Under the terms of the partnership, ADAP will pay ALPN an undisclosed upfront amount, research funding, up to $288M in milestones and low single-digit royalties on net sales. ADAP has the option to acquire a global license for each program.