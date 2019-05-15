Tech | On the Move

Stifel pleased by Amdocs profit beat; shares +11.5%

Stifel says Amdocs (DOX +11.5%) made a "solid start" on regaining confidence after the company topped profit expectations yesterday amid customer and territory gains.

The company answered some hanging questions, including reducing unbilled receivables by $47M in a "nice drop," analyst Tom Roderick says. Meanwhile, he's optimistic that AT&T will re-accererate new business through the remaining two quarters of the fiscal year and into the next, after its run rate came in below expectations. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's got a Buy rating and a $70 price target, now implying 17.4% upside.

