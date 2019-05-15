TransDigm ripped for 'gouging' taxpayers in Congressional hearing

TransDigm (TDG -3.7% ) tumbles as a Department of Defense official tells the House Committee on Oversight and Reform the company is "gouging our taxpayers" with spare parts markups that were as high as 4,451% and has repeatedly declined to provide backup data on costs.

"Once TransDigm refused to provide the requested cost data" for at least 15 parts during 2015-17, "our contracting officers were left with the limited options" of either buying the parts without receiving the information or "not buying the parts needed to meet mission requirements," according to Kevin Fahey, assistant defense secretary for acquisition.

TDG is a "bad actor" that has "built its long-term business strategy on buying exclusive licenses or entire companies that manufacture military-unique, high demand, low value parts for DoD weapons systems and then drastically increasing the price of those parts," Fahey says.

TDG CEO Kevin Stein says the company "did nothing in contravention of the federal acquisition laws and regulations with respect to its pricing."