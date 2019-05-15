ViiV Healthcare to evaluate Matinas Bio's LNC platform

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB -0.3% ) inks a research collaboration agreement with ViiV Healthcare under which the latter will explore the use of the former's lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform delivery technology in developing new antivirals.

Matinas says LNC enables non-destructive intracellular drug delivery that offers advantages across a broad range of therapeutics. For example, it can be used to reformulate difficult-to-administer IV drugs as oral agents.

Financial terms are not disclosed.