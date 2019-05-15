ViiV Healthcare to evaluate Matinas Bio's LNC platform

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB -0.3%) inks a research collaboration agreement with ViiV Healthcare under which the latter will explore the use of the former's lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform delivery technology in developing new antivirals.
Matinas says LNC enables non-destructive intracellular drug delivery that offers advantages across a broad range of therapeutics. For example, it can be used to reformulate difficult-to-administer IV drugs as oral agents.
Financial terms are not disclosed.
ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.6%), Pfizer (PFE +1.3%) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY -4.5%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox