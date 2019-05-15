Heritage signs agreement to acquire 30% of Endocanna Health

Heritage Cannabis Holdings (OTCPK:HERTF -0.8% ) has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire 30% of Endocanna Health for $3M in a combination of cash and shares.

Under the terms, Heritage will invest $2M into Endocanna and receive 20% of the common shares in the company from treasury, and issue shares of Heritage equivalent to $1M directly to certain principles of Endocanna in exchange for an additional 10% shares outstanding.

"The worldwide expansion potential for the EndoDNA technology will open doors for Heritage to replicate its extraction services and product offerings for medical patients in multiple markets." states Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage