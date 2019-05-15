Beyond Meat rallies after Tim Hortons partnership unveiled
May 15, 2019 12:26 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor51 Comments
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up 10.55% and cruised earlier to a post-IPO high of $92.33.
- The company made another leap into the mainstream today when Tim Hortons said it would test plant-based sausage breakfast sandwiches at about 60 outlets around Toronto with an aim to go national across Canada.
- The company's Beyond Burger products are also available in the meat case at Canadian retail outlets nationwide at Co-op Food Stores, Fresh Street Market, IGA, Loblaw and Longos.
