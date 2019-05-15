Beyond Meat rallies after Tim Hortons partnership unveiled

May 15, 2019 12:26 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up 10.55% and cruised earlier to a post-IPO high of $92.33.
  • The company made another leap into the mainstream today when Tim Hortons said it would test plant-based sausage breakfast sandwiches at about 60 outlets around Toronto with an aim to go national across Canada.
  • The company's Beyond Burger products are also available in the meat case at Canadian retail outlets nationwide at Co-op Food Stores, Fresh Street Market, IGA, Loblaw and Longos.
  • Previously: Tim Hortons to test Beyond Meat sandwiches (May 15)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.