New Jersey cannabis consumers face wait for legalization

Despite polls indicating broad citizen support, New Jersey lawmakers have shelved a bill legalizing marijuana in the state due to the lack of votes for passage. Instead, they plan to ask voters in November 2020 to amend the state constitution to make weed legal.

In the meantime, they are advancing two related bills, one expanding the state's medical marijuana program and the other expunging records of residents with past convictions of possessing up to five pounds of pot.

ETFs: MJ, SOIL, ACT, YOLO