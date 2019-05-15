The Trade Desk +5% after CEO's 'Mad Money' appearance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is among top Nasdaq gainers today, up 5% after CEO Jeff Green made an appearance on Jim Cramer's Mad Money.

One thing that differentiates the company from rivals (particularly in a trade-war environment) is its approach to China: “Instead of trying to tap into the Chinese consumer and take money out, let’s bring spend, or advertising spend, from the biggest brands in the world" into the country, he says.

“And it’s made it easy for us to go into China when other people are running out, because we’re using a different playbook.”

Meanwhile, the company can partner with giant media companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent since “we don’t own any media, so we’re not competing with them."

The stock slipped following earnings last week despite a beat-and-raise in its Q1 report.