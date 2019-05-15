CPS +4.3% as it invests in financial big data

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) gains 4.3% after agreeing to take a 30% stake in Economic Modeling Information Technology, a financial big data company.

"EMIT's expertise in data modeling, deep learning and machine learning, and blockchain technology will benefit CLPS's future development by further expanding our client network," said CLPS co-founder and CEO Raymond Lin. "In addition, by offering applications of data mining, we will be able to extend our competitive edge in the banking, insurance and financial sectors."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.