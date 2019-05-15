Quarles sees bank competition continuing

Randal Quarles, the Federal Reserve's vice chairman for supervision, tells the Senate Banking Committee that "competition in the banking industry is as good as competition anywhere," which suggests he's not worried about the pending merger between regional banks BB&T (BBT -1% ) and SunTrust (STI -1.1% ).

The comment was in response to Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) asking if he's in favor of a consolidating banking industry that will result in fewer large banks and fewer community banks.

Officials at two other regulatory agencies also answered the question.

Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting responded that his agency is encouraging the creation of new banks, and Jelena McWilliams of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said her agency is working to ensure that small banks remain competitive.

The financial industry is watching the BB&T and SunTrust merger approval process closely to see how much resistance it encounters and to gauge the potential for more mergers among regional players.

