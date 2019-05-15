Epic Games store executes quiet launch in China

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 4.5% following a relatively quiet launch of the Epic Games store on the Chinese mainland.
A report in China's Techweb says that regional players can purchase and play games if they pay through WeChat or AliPay (but not Chinese credit cards) -- and at substantially lower prices than in North America. The store could be keeping a low profile considering a strictly regulated game market.
That's a positive for publishers including Take-Two and Ubisoft (UBSFY -4.8%), Goldman Sachs says, with an eye to new and upcoming titles.
