GoPro faces new action camera rival

GoPro (GPRO +1.7% ) appears to have a new competitor after the launch of DJI's (DJII) Osmo Action wearable action camera draws solid reviews.

"It's a direct competitor to GoPro’s Hero 7 Black, matching it on almost every spec while also offering a few completely unique features, like a front-facing selfie screen," writes The Verge's Becca Farsace.

Shares of GoPro are still cruising right along, up 77% YTD and trading just a bit below the new 52-week high of $7.65 set earlier in the session.