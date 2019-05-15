Wells Fargo's next CEO will undergo OCC vetting

Wells Fargo's (WFC -0.8% ) next CEO will have to go through a review process by the office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Joseph Otting, who testified to the Senate Banking Committee, said his agency will vet Tim Sloan's replacements but doesn't plan to make the review public.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed him on the issue of disclosing the results of his review and accused the OCC of being too lenient on the bank, which has been reeling from a series of scandals since September 2016.

Otting also said the OCC is disappointed with Wells Fargo's progress in fixing risk management and governance problems.

