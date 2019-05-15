Eagle Materials Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

May 15, 2019 5:30 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)EXPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 16th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.7M (-2.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, exp has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
