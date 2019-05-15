MakeMyTrip Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $158.28M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mmyt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.