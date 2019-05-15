Huya Broadcasting Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.7M (+67.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, huya has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.