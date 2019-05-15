Roan Resources -17% after cutting 2019 production forecast
May 15, 2019 2:10 PM ETRoan Resources, Inc. (ROAN)ROANBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Roan Resources (ROAN -17.7%) surrenders nearly all of its gains from the past two weeks after lowering its full-year production guidance by ~7% to 51.5K-55.5K boe/day from 56K-59K previously.
- Chairman Joseph Mills said in a conference call that he is focused on bringing back capital discipline by cutting drilling, operating and G&A costs, and plans to "determine the best strategic path forward."
- "We remain focused and still forecast to be cash flow positive" in Q4, Mills said, but the decision to increase number of rigs to eight last year was "far too aggressive"; the number dropped to four by the end of January.
- Mills says Roan is in the final stages of engaging one or more investment banks to help evaluate strategic opportunities that include a potential sale of the company, but "consolidation at least for me personally makes a lot more sense."