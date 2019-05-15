Technicolor proposes five new directors, new chair
May 15, 2019 2:16 PM ETTechnicolor SA (TCLRY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Technicolor (OTCQX:TCLRY) has proposed appointing five new directors at its upcoming annual meeting, including a new chair.
- The company's offered Anne Bouverot as its new board chair; she's currently a non-executive director at Capgemini, Edenred and Cellnex Telecom. She would replace Chairman Bruce Hack, who decided not to reapply.
- It's also proposed Xavier Cauchois, Dominique D'Hinnin, Christine Laurens, and Brian Sullivan as new directors, along with renewing the terms of Vice Chairman Melinda Mount, Ana Garcia Fau and Maarten Wildschut.
- Frederic Rose, Thierry Sommelet, and Yann Debois will continue on the board.
- The meeting is set for June 14.