Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+260.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.98M (+25.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wix has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.