Kemet Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
May 15, 2019 5:30 PM ETKEMET Corporation (KEM)KEMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kemet (NYSE:KEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+115.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.19M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, kem has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.