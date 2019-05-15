NICE-Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NICE-Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $375.18M (+10.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nice has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.