FAA’s credibility questioned by House panel in 737 MAX safety approval

Boeing (BA +1% ) bounces higher even after receiving some rough treatment at a hearing of the aviation subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, whose chairman said the Federal Aviation Administration has a "credibility problem" with its safety certification of the 737 MAX aircraft.

Delegating the safety certification process to third parties is "not working as Congress intended," according to the panel chairman, Rep. Rick Larsen.

Committee members also voiced frustration at the progress of their oversight investigation into the company, the grounded 737 MAX aircraft and the FAA's approval of the airliner to enter service; the transportation committee chairman said the FAA has only begun to turn over documents and Boeing "has yet to provide a single document."

Acting FAA chief Dan Elwell said he expects Boeing to submit a software fix in the "next week or so" for the MAX and is concerned by the company's lengthy delay in disclosing a software anomaly.

Elwell said Boeing should not have waited 13 months to tell the FAA that it inadvertently made an alarm alerting pilots to a mismatch of flight data optional on the 737 MAX, instead of standard as on earlier 737s.