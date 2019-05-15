Ivanhoe Mines gains full financing for first two Congo mines

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) says it is ready to begin building its first two copper mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo and significantly advance a third project after partner Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) contributed an additional C$67M (US$49M).

China's CITIC Metal, Ivanhoe’s largest shareholder, last month pumped C$612M (US$454M) into the Canadian company, and Ivanhoe says the combined C$679M will allow it to finance the Kakula and Kipushi mine to commercial output, and significantly advance production at its Platreef project in South Africa.

Also, Ivanhoe nominates Zijin Chairman Chen Jinghe for election to its board at its annual shareholder meeting to be held on June 28.