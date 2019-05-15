Westlake to benefit as ethylene, chloralkali cycles bottom, Goldman says

Westlake Chemical (WLK +2.4% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with an $84 price target, lifted from $81, at Goldman Sachs, which says the stock's nearly 50% decline over the past year has created an opportunity to gain exposure to two commodity cycles that are bottoming, ethylene and chloralkali.

Goldman's Robert Koort expects WLK will enjoy margin growth and valuation improvement as investors gain comfort with the establishment of an ethylene "super trough" in H2 2019.

WLK has even greater exposure to the chloralkali "cyclical rewind" as the fall of caustic soda prices approaches a bottom again, Koort says.