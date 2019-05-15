JPMorgan's investing app brings in newbies - Bloomberg

May 15, 2019 3:15 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Half of customers opening accounts on JPMorgan Chase's (JPM -0.1%) You Invest app are millennials, said Kunal Vaed, head of digital self-directed investing at JPMorgan.
  • Some of them have been attracted by the bank's offer of 100 free trades, Bloomberg reports, citing Vaed speaking at a conference in Florida Wednesday.
  • The app's average user is about 15 years younger than the typical investor already with the bank, he said.
  • “We built this offering with the idea of bringing in new customers to the firm, so one of the things that we are very proud of is 90% of customers who open new investor accounts are new to investing at Chase," he said.
  • You invest plans to introduce robo-style portfolios later this year.
