JPMorgan's investing app brings in newbies
May 15, 2019
- Half of customers opening accounts on JPMorgan Chase's (JPM -0.1%) You Invest app are millennials, said Kunal Vaed, head of digital self-directed investing at JPMorgan.
- Some of them have been attracted by the bank's offer of 100 free trades, Bloomberg reports, citing Vaed speaking at a conference in Florida Wednesday.
- The app's average user is about 15 years younger than the typical investor already with the bank, he said.
- “We built this offering with the idea of bringing in new customers to the firm, so one of the things that we are very proud of is 90% of customers who open new investor accounts are new to investing at Chase," he said.
- You invest plans to introduce robo-style portfolios later this year.
