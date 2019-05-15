Valero Energy upgraded at J.P. Morgan on positive outlook for Texas refiners

Valero Energy (VLO +0.5% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $105 price target, nudged higher from $102, at J.P. Morgan, which also raises its Q2 expectations to incorporate strong quarter-to-date trends and a fundamental outlook which is better than in the past six months.

Refining companies face macro challenges including U.S.-China trade tensions and some global refining capacity coming back from maintenance, but JPM's Phil Gresh thinks the outlook for Texas Gulf Coast refiners appears brighter as new Permian pipelines are set to go online in H2 2019 and through 2020, and the analyst says the increased crude flows to the Texas Gulf Coast could result in a widening of differentials between the Houston crude benchmark and Brent.

Within the refining sector, Gresh says VLO has continued with strong execution, free cash flow generation and capital allocation discipline, adding the company has the most exposure in the sector to Corpus Christi, where inbound pipes could significantly exceed local demand and crude export capacity for some time to come.