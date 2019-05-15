Uniti falls after Windstream mentions high lease costs

Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) -5.7% after Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) says in its Q1 earnings release it is evaluating all options on its lease agreement with Uniti, including “renegotiation, recharacterization and rejection of the agreement.”

“We believe the lease payment under the master lease is significantly above market. In fact, given the prescriptive valuation process outlined in the lease, we estimate payment could be reduced by 80% or more if the lease were to be renewed in 2030 because of the significant decline in the value of copper facilities, which comprised 54% of the initial value of the lease in 2015,” Windstream CEO Tony Thomas said.