Buckeye Partners cut to Sell at Argus, seeing no higher takeover bid coming

Buckeye Partners (BPL +0.1% ) is downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus following last Friday's news that it would be acquired by IFM Investors at a 27.5% premium relative to the stock's prior closing price.

Argus analyst William Selesky also says he does not expect a higher offer to emerge even though BPL could be an attractive acquisition target for other infrastructure and energy firms.

BPL also is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $41.50 price target at UBS after the company's takeover offer.