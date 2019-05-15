Seaspan updates on financing move

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) announces that it closed on its $1B portfolio financing program consisting of pari passu ranking senior secured loan facilities, including a $200M revolving credit facility and an $800M term loan facility.

The company says the program can be increased to $2.0B through additional commitments

The program will initially consist of a portfolio of 36 vessels.

Net proceeds from the program are slated to be used by Seaspan to repay 12 secured credit facilities, for general corporate purposes, and may be used in part to finance the acquisition of vessels.

