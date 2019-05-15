Jack In The Box drifts higher after earnings

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reports company comparable sales increased 0.6% in FQ2 vs. +0.6% consensus. Franchise comparable sales were up 0.1% during the quarter..

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $61.2M vs. $60.3M a year ago.

Restaurant-Level EBITDA increased by 120 bps to 27.6% of sales. The company says the increase was due primarily to the benefit of refranchising and lower maintenance and repairs expenses, partially offset by wage and commodity inflation.

Food and packaging costs as a percentage of sales fell 30 bps in the quarter as menu price increases and favorable product mix offset higher ingredient costs.

Jack In The Box's decision to implement a new capital structure in the form of a securitization follows the conclusion of the company's previously announced exploration of a range of strategic and financing alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

CEO update: "Our greater emphasis on bundled value in the second quarter resulted in a sequential improvement in traffic and sales without sacrificing restaurant margins. We’re pleased that this momentum has accelerated through the first four weeks of our third quarter as same-store sales have increased by more than two percent."

Looking ahead, Jack In The Box expects FY19 system-wide same-store sales growth flat to +1.0% and EBITDA of $260M to $270M vs. $263M consensus.

JACK +0.44% AH to $77.98.

Previously: Jack In The Box beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 15)