Cisco +2.5% amid broad product sales growth in Q3

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 2.5% postmarket after its fiscal Q3 results beat expectations with broad product revenue growth and double-digit gains in operating income.

Revenue overall grew 6%, as products grew 7% and services grew 3%.

Total gross margin was 64.6% on a non-GAAP basis (up from 64.5%), with product gross margin up to 62% from 61%, and service gross margin up to 66.3% from 65.8%.

Operating expenses grew just 1%. Operating income rose 12% as reported, and increased 6% non-GAAP, to $4.2B.

Net income grew 8% to $3.5B.

Revenue by product group (excluding divested Service Provider Video Software Solutions): Infrastructure Platforms, $7.5B (up 5%); Applications, $1.43B (up 9%); Security, $707M (up 21%); Other products, $39M (up 3%).

Cash flow from operations was $4.3B, up 79% (including $1.3B in one-time foreign taxes; normalized for those payments, it grew 16%).

For Q4, it's guiding to 4.5%-6.5% growth in revenues, which would result in $13.43B-$13.69B, above consensus for $13.29B.

It also forecasts non-GAAP gross margin of 64-65%; operating margin of 31-32%; and EPS of $0.80-$0.82, in line with consensus for $0.81.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Cisco beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May. 15 2019)

